Monday, February 24, 2014

The Galaxy S5

Photos of the galaxy S5 leaked today, and let me tell you, I am not very impressed as far as the visuals go. This is a link to an album someone leaked today. The device itself doesn't look very impressive. The bezels are bigger than the S4, although the screen is bigger. A 2800mah battery with a rumored 2K screen is going to be a battery killer. The LG G2, came out 6 months ago and has a bigger battery than that, come on Samsung. I fear Samsung is falling into the same boat as Apple. Small subtle improvements each year, knowing that people will buy it because its "The Galaxy S5". I don't want that. I want something I pull out of my pocket, and people say "wow what's that!!!" Not, oh you have a galaxy? We're entering a time where phone manufacturers are all trying to make the next new fad (watches, fitbits, glasses) and unfortunately I don't see this being one of them, even though it will be. comment below on what you think about the S5!

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,

9 comments:

  1. thank you for the enthusiasm to offer this informational blog post, truly appreciated.

    www.n8fan.net

    ReplyDelete

  2. 精力剤:http://www.hikanpou.com
    精力剤通販:http://www.hikanpou.com
    VigRx:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/VigRx.html
    D10催情剤:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/D10.html
    花痴:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/花痴.html
    威哥王:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/威哥王.html
    巨人倍増:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/巨人倍増.html
    淫インモラル:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/immoral.html
    インモラル:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/immoral.html
    妖姫:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/youhi.html
    RU486:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/RU486.html
    紅蜘蛛:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/紅蜘蛛.html
    D10:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/D10.html
    D10媚薬:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/D10.html
    三鞭粒:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/weige.html
    絶對高潮:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/絶對高潮.html
    FLY D5:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/蒼蝿水.html
    D5原液:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/蒼蝿水.html
    蒼蝿水:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/魔力蒼蝿水5.html
    三便宝:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/三便宝.html
    蟻力神:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/蟻力神1.html
    三體牛鞭:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/三体牛鞭.html
    三体牛鞭:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/三体牛鞭.html
    勃動力三體牛鞭:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/三体牛鞭.html
    狼1号:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/狼1号.html
    狼一号:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/狼1号.html
    五便宝:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/五便宝.html
    新一粒神:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/新一粒神.html
    SPANISCHE FLIEGE D5:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/SPANISCHE-FLIEGED5.html
    蔵八宝:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/蔵八宝.html
    男宝:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/男宝5箱.html
    韓国痩身一号:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/韓国痩身一号.html
    痩身1号:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/韓国痩身一号.html
    V26:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/V26.html
    避妊薬:http://www.hikanpou.com/pills/避妊中絶.html
    中絶薬:http://www.hikanpou.com/pills/避妊中絶.html
    精力剤:http://www.hikanpou.com/seiryokuzai/精力剤.html
    レディーチャイナ:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/蒼蝿水5.html
    曲美:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/xinqumei.html
    リドスプレー:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/LIDOSPRAY.html
    魔鬼天使性欲粉:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/魔鬼天使.html
    Muira Puama:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/魔鬼天使.html
    D5 催情剤:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/蒼蝿水.html
    中華牛鞭:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/中華牛鞭.html
    芳香劑rush:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/rush714.html
    芳香劑:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/rush714.html
    情愛芳香劑:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/rush714.html
    ビグレックス:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/VigRx.html
    vigrxプラス:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/VigRx.html
    Wenickman:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/Wenickman.html
    MaxMan:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/MaxMan.html
    壮天根:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/壮天根.html
    魔根:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/魔根金中草.html
    夜夜堅:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/夜夜堅.html
    壮陽一号:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/壮陽一号.html
    マカ:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/MACA.html
    黒倍王:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/黒倍王.html
    花之欲:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/花之欲.html
    美人豹:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/美人豹5.html
    妻之友:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/妻之友.html
    福源春:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/福源春.html
    蟻王:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/アリ王蟻王,ANTKING.html
    アリ王:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/アリ王蟻王,ANTKING.html
    SEX DROPS:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/SEXDROPS5.html
    片仔廣:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/片仔廣.html
    へんしこう:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/片仔廣.html
    維尼好:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/維尼好消毒液.html
    縮陰膏:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/縮陰膏.html
    牛黄清心丸:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/牛黄清心丸.html
    同仁堂牛黄清心丸:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/牛黄清心丸2.html
    消渇丸:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/消渇丸.html
    999皮炎平:http://www.hikanpou.com/product//999皮炎平.html
    同仁烏鶏白鳳丸:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/烏鶏白鳳丸.html
    婦科千金片:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/婦科千金片.html
    セフラジン:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/cefradine.html
    終極痩身:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/zhongjishoushen.html
    天天素:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/天天素.html
    スーパーファット:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/スーパーファットNEWSUPERFATBURNIN.html

    御秀堂:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/御秀堂養顔痩身.html
    大印象:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/dayinxiang.html
    碧生源:http://www.hikanpou.com/product/bishengyuan.html
    ed治療薬:http://www.hikanpou.com/seiryokuzai/ED治療.html

    ReplyDelete

  3. 精力剤:http://www.hikanpou.com
    精力剤:http://www.hakanpo.com
    シアリス:http://www.cialismall.com
    Cialis:http://www.cialismall.com
    cialis20mg:http://www.cialismall.com
    cialis100mg:http://www.cialismall.com
    cialisの服用:http://www.cialismall.com
    cialis20:http://www.cialismall.com
    レビトラ:http://www.levitramall.com
    levitra:http://www.levitramall.com
    威哥王:http://威哥王.kanpocom.com
    威哥王:http://xn--kwrt2jp9z.kanpocom.com
    巨人倍増:http://巨人倍増.hikanpou.com
    巨人倍増:http://xn--gmq15an1qquf.hikanpou.com
    紅蜘蛛:http://紅蜘蛛.hakanpo.com
    紅蜘蛛:http://xn--19zl5rhf.hakanpo.com
    「精力剤通販」から精力剤や媚薬やダイエットや漢方薬商品をお選びいただけます。




    精力剤:http://www.hakanpo.com
    花痴:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro312.html
    巨人倍増:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro138.html
    威哥王:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro96.html
    淫インモラル:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro482.html
    インモラル:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro482.html
    妖姫:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro481.html
    紅蜘蛛:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro311.html
    RU486:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro113.html
    VigRx:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro222.html
    D10:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro282.html
    D10媚薬:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro282.html
    D10催情剤:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro282.html
    三體牛鞭:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro331.html
    絶對高潮:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro133.html
    三体牛鞭:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro331.html
    勃動力三體牛鞭:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro331.html
    狼1号:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro330.html
    狼一号:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro330.html
    三便宝:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro149.html
    蟻力神:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro132.html
    リドスプレー:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro374.html
    五便宝:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro157.html
    FLY D5:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro318.html
    新一粒神:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro476.html
    中華牛鞭:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro167.html
    三鞭粒:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro450.html
    魔鬼天使性欲粉:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro309.html
    SPANISCHE FLIEGE:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro308.html
    Muira Puama:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro309.html
    D5 催情剤:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro318.html
    芳香劑:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro551.html
    情愛芳香劑:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro551.html
    芳香劑rush:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro551.html
    曲美:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro25.html

    威哥王:http://威哥王.kanpocom.com
    夜狼神:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro574.html
    情愛芳香劑:http://hakanpo.com/p/pro551.html
    アフリカ超人:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro573.html
    中華牛鞭:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro167.html
    蔵秘雄精:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro575.html
    悦可亭:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro118.html
    女性用バイアグラ:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro579.html
    止血薬カルバゾクロム錠:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro580.html
    媚薬:http://www.hakanpo.com/CL05/38.html
    精力剤:http://www.hakanpo.com/CL02
    天天素:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro58.html
    リドスプレー:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro374.html
    LIDO SPRAY:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro374.html
    花之欲:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro292.html
    ビグレックス:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro386.html
    VVK:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro325.html
    男露888:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro243.html
    Wenickman:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro325.html
    MaxMan:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro97.html
    vigrxプラス:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro222.html
    モチベーター:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro327.html
    勃動力三體牛鞭:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro331.html
    中華牛鞭:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro167.html
    新一粒神:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro476.html
    五便宝:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro157.html
    三鞭粒:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro450.html
    男宝:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro375.html
    魔根:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro360.html
    壮天根:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro329.html
    黒倍王:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro337.html
    九鞭粒:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro437.html
    男露888:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro243.html
    西班牙蒼蝿水:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro284.html
    西班牙蒼蝿粉:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro254.html
    性霸2000:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro147.html
    Xing霸:http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro147.html
    情愛芳香劑 :http://www.hakanpo.com/p/pro551.html

    ReplyDelete

  5. 人気媚薬、精力剤を通販している人気ショップであって、リキッド媚薬http://www.biyakus.jp/water-c-1/ している製品はすべて天然で、副作用がないのが私達はお客様に差し上げる承諾です！100%正規品を保証でき、しかも商品の種類が豊富で、お客様は自由にお買い求めください！同時にお客様の性生活が幸せであるよう心からお祈りいたします！
    最強の精力剤を激安価格で販売中！男性の勃起力アップ、ED治療、早漏防止改善を目的とした薬剤をここで通販。精力剤http://xn--xckya1d0cx49uoja203w.com/ 商品はメーカー各社から正規品、副作用や依耐性が心配しない。各種の精力剤は郵便局留、誰にも知られずにお買い物可能。
    女性専用媚薬、買い得な女性専用媚薬通販ネットショッピングセンター、ここでいろいろ大人気な製品をそろっています。媚薬通販http://www.shopbiyaku.com/ ワンストップサービスを提供していて、広大な女性消費者にここで取り揃えさせるのは私たちの第一目標です！

    ReplyDelete

  6. Hi. I really enjoyed my brief visit on your site and I’ll be sure to be back for more.
    Can I contact you through email address?

    Please email me back.

    Thanks!
    Kevin
    kevincollins1011 gmail.com

    ReplyDelete


  8. The strongest and fearless person is the one who knows his/her mistakes and still seek for guidance and forgiveness. Have a pleasant day and keep on smiling. Visit my site for more information.

    triciajoy.com

    www.triciajoy.com

    ReplyDelete

  9. When someone writes an article he/she keeps the thought of a user in his/her brain that how a user can be aware of it. Therefore that’s why this post is outstanding.Thanks!

    Bubble
    www.gofastek.com

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)