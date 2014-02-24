Photos of the galaxy S5 leaked today, and let me tell you, I am not very impressed as far as the visuals go. This is a link to an album someone leaked today. The device itself doesn't look very impressive. The bezels are bigger than the S4, although the screen is bigger. A 2800mah battery with a rumored 2K screen is going to be a battery killer. The LG G2, came out 6 months ago and has a bigger battery than that, come on Samsung. I fear Samsung is falling into the same boat as Apple. Small subtle improvements each year, knowing that people will buy it because its "The Galaxy S5". I don't want that. I want something I pull out of my pocket, and people say "wow what's that!!!" Not, oh you have a galaxy? We're entering a time where phone manufacturers are all trying to make the next new fad (watches, fitbits, glasses) and unfortunately I don't see this being one of them, even though it will be. comment below on what you think about the S5!
thank you for this information
最強の精力剤を激安価格で販売中！男性の勃起力アップ、ED治療、早漏防止改善を目的とした薬剤をここで通販。
Hi. I really enjoyed my brief visit on your site and I'll be sure to be back for more.
Can I contact you through email address?
Please email me back.
Thanks!
Kevin
kevincollins1011 gmail.com
The strongest and fearless person is the one who knows his/her mistakes and still seek for guidance and forgiveness. Have a pleasant day and keep on smiling. Visit my site for more information.
When someone writes an article he/she keeps the thought of a user in his/her brain that how a user can be aware of it. Therefore that's why this post is outstanding.Thanks!
